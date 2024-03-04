Pittsburgh's own Ming-Na Wen wins Hollywood Beauty Award

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh's own Ming-Na Wen took home some hardware over the weekend.

The Mt. Lebanon High School and Carnegie Mellon University graduate won The Timeless Beauty Award on Sunday during the 2024 Hollywood Beauty Awards at the Taglyan Complex in Los Angeles. At the award show, she was honored by friends Joe Manganiello and Chaz Dean.

"Congratulations to my friend & fellow Mt. Lebanon High School grad & Carnegie Mellon School of Drama alum, Ming-Na Wen on her Hollywood Beauty Award!" Manganiello posted to Facebook on Monday after the event.

In a post on Instagram, Wen thanked Manganiello, Dean and her husband Eric Michael Zee.

"You have been the best of friends for 24 years! Thank you for your constant light and love! Thank you for keeping my hair beautiful all these years!" she said of Dean, a stylist.

"Your speech was hilarious and so full of love for me & our pittsburgh roots! #mtlebopride #cmupride Thank you for being there tonight! Means the world to me!" she said of Manganiello.

"Saving best for last for this awesome man! He loves me at my worst, whether I'm coughing up a lung, have pink eyes and looking haggard, or glammed up like tonight. He just loves me no matter what. And I love him the same! Thank you for being my partner all these years!" she said of her husband.

According to its website, the Hollywood Beauty Awards, established in 2014, recognize "excellence in hair, makeup, grooming, styling and photography."

Wen voiced the title character in Disney's 1998 animated movie "Mulan" and has reprised the role in various animated TV shows and video games. In 2019, she was named a Disney Legend.

She is also known for her roles on "Young Sheldon," "Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D," "ER" and "The Joy Luck Club."