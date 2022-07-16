Watch CBS News
Man shot overnight at Aliquippa apartment complex

ALIQUIPPA (KDKA) -- One person is in the hospital after an overnight shooting in Beaver County.

Shots rang out around 1:30 a.m. at the Towne Tower apartments in Aliquippa, emergency officials said.

The victim's condition was not released.

Police are investigating.

