Man shot overnight at Aliquippa apartment complex
ALIQUIPPA (KDKA) -- One person is in the hospital after an overnight shooting in Beaver County.
Shots rang out around 1:30 a.m. at the Towne Tower apartments in Aliquippa, emergency officials said.
The victim's condition was not released.
Police are investigating.
Stay with KDKA-TV and KDKA.com for updates to this developing story as they become available.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.