Man in critical condition following shooting in Homestead

HOMESTEAD (KDKA) - A man is in critical condition after being shot in Homestead.

According to Allegheny County Police, just before 8:30 a.m. this morning, they were altered to a shooting in the 1800 block of McClure Street.

Once on the scene, they found a man had been shot.

He was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Allegheny County Police homicide detectives are investigating.

Anyone with information is asked to call the county police tip line at 1-833-ALL-TIPS.

