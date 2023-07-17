Man dies after Monaca police use stun gun

MONACA, Pa. (KDKA) -- A man who Monaca police used a stun gun on died after he went into cardiac arrest, authorities said.

The Beaver County district attorney said Monaca police confronted a man who was allegedly damaging homes and cars on Front Street early Saturday morning.

The district attorney said police used a drive stun gun on the man, identified as Keenan Anderson. Police handcuffed him and put him on an ambulance gurney to be taken to the hospital for an evaluation and possible mental health admission.

After police left, the district attorney said the ambulance crew reported that Anderson was suffering a medical emergency and began CPR. He was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Monaca police turned the investigation over to state police, per protocol.

State police released few details but said the man went into cardiac arrest and was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The district attorney said an autopsy revealed no sign of trauma. The forensic examination usually takes about six to eight weeks, the district attorney said.

The officers are off duty for three days and then will be interviewed by state police.