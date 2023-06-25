Watch CBS News
Local News

Man dead after vehicle crash in Pittsburgh's Lincoln-Larimer neighborhood

/ CBS Pittsburgh

Man dead after vehicle crash in Pittsburgh's Lincoln-Larimer neighborhood
Man dead after vehicle crash in Pittsburgh's Lincoln-Larimer neighborhood 01:59

LINCOLN-LARIMER (KDKA) - A man is dead after a crash in Pittsburgh's Lincoln-Larimer neighborhood Sunday afternoon.

Zone 5 police, firefighters, and EMS personnel were dispatched just after 3 p.m. for reports of a vehicle that went over a hillside at Chaucer St. and Lincoln Avenue, police said in a release.

A male driver in his 70s was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The cause of the crash is now under investigation.

First published on June 25, 2023 / 6:11 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.