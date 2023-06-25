Man dead after vehicle crash in Pittsburgh's Lincoln-Larimer neighborhood
LINCOLN-LARIMER (KDKA) - A man is dead after a crash in Pittsburgh's Lincoln-Larimer neighborhood Sunday afternoon.
Zone 5 police, firefighters, and EMS personnel were dispatched just after 3 p.m. for reports of a vehicle that went over a hillside at Chaucer St. and Lincoln Avenue, police said in a release.
A male driver in his 70s was pronounced deceased at the scene.
The cause of the crash is now under investigation.
