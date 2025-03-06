Man charged for fatal vehicle accident in East Huntingdon Township

A man was arrested on Wednesday for a deadly vehicle accident that happened in East Huntingdon Township back in 2021.

The man was identified as 38-year-old Earl Gilbert of Scottdale.

According to Westmoreland County DA's Office, Gilbert was charged by Pennsylvania State Police with homicide by vehicle, recklessly endangering another person, reckless driving and multiple traffic citations.

In September 2021, troopers responded to a two-vehicle accident in East Huntingdon Township.

According to the DA the road conditions were slick with rain, and police said GIlbert lost control on a roadway when attempting to gain control of his vehicle as it then spun out of control into the path of an oncoming vehicle.

The vehicles collided and Gilbert was flown to the hospital, the passenger of the vehicle was deceased on the scene.

Investigators said Gilbert was in possession of five grams of cocaine and approximately one gram of marijuana when he was being treated at a hospital following the accident.