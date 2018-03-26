Watch CBS News
Police: Man Arrested After Juveniles Saw Him Masturbating In Hospital Parking Lot

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- UPDATE: July, 15, 2023:

As of 2019, Jackmeyer's record has been expunged. 

Original story follows below

A man was arrested earlier this month after multiple people, including juveniles, saw him masturbating in a Pittsburgh hospital parking lot.

According to police, two juveniles said they saw 27-year-old Frederick Jackmeyer masturbating in his vehicle with the door open in the parking lot of Allegheny General Hospital's suburban campus location on March 10.

frederick jackmeyer mug
(Photo Credit: Bellevue Borough Police Department)

Two adult witnesses confirmed the juveniles' reports.

Jackmeyer was taken into custody, but he denied the allegations when questioned.

He was sent to the Allegheny County Jail on charges of indecent exposure, open lewdness, and disorderly conduct.

First published on March 26, 2018 / 4:22 PM

