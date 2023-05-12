Man accused of making bomb threat at Pittsburgh International Airport back in jail after being released

Man accused of making bomb threat at airport back in jail after being released

Man accused of making bomb threat at airport back in jail after being released

Man accused of making bomb threat at airport back in jail after being released

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — An Iranian national arrested at Pittsburgh International Airport for allegedly telling a gate attendant he had a bomb in his luggage is back in prison.

Authorities asked a judge on Friday to keep Hossein Dehnavifard in prison after a magistrate initially freed him with no cash bond after his arraignment.

When we last saw the suspect, he was being hustled from Pittsburgh International Airport into an Allegheny County police cruiser after he allegedly told an American Airlines employee he had a bomb on the departing flight to Philadelphia on Wednesday.

The airline immediately halted the takeoff and removed all 129 passengers and five crew members while security checked his and everyone else's luggage for explosives.

But at his arraignment, Magistrate Xander Orenstein set no cash bail and ordered him released on his own recognizance to the displeasure of the county police, the Allegheny County District Attorney's Office and the Allegheny County Sheriff's Office.

"I believe there should be adequate consideration, especially with foreign nationals who can leave the country," said Allegheny County Sheriff Kevin Kraus.

Orenstein is one of a new group of progressive district justices who do not believe in cash bail and set it as infrequently as possible. But the district attorney's office appealed his bail decision and the suspect remains in jail. On Friday at a hearing before Common Pleas Judge Edward Borkowski, his attorney argued for his release, saying the incident may have been a misunderstanding,

"It could have been lost in translation," defense attorney Turahn Jenkins said. "He speaks with a heavy Iranian accent. I think it may have been a poor choice of words, but I think there's always two sides to the story. We need to hear his side of the story."

Dehnavifard, who resides in Edgewood, was traveling to his native Iran with a connecting flight in Philadelphia. According to the criminal complaint, he had checked his bags but missed the boarding call. The gate attendant testified when he told Dehnavifard the plane had completed boarding, the suspect "told me I can't send the plane because there's a bomb on the plane."

Still, his attorney said his client would voluntarily surrender his passport and asked Borkowski for house arrest.

"I don't believe he's a flight risk," Jenkins said. "He has ties to the community. He's gainfully employed."

More than a dozen friends and family members showed up at the hearing in support of the suspect, who they said is a well-educated engineer who poses no threat to the community.

"He's a good guy, he has a Ph.D.," Maryam Saeedi said. "He hasn't had any prior problems. And I think it's all a misunderstanding."

In taking the matter under advisement, Borkowski will review the bail decision. In the meantime, the suspect remains in the Allegheny County Jail.