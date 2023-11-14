Local buses headed to Washington, D.C. for March for Israel event

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - People were boarding buses in Oakland early Tuesday morning to head to the nation's capital to show their support during a March for Israel event.

"It's incredibly important for us to come together," Laura Cherner of the Jewish Federation of Greater Pittsburgh said, "as a collective community and as a nation when there is increasing dehumanization of Israel, there is a rise in antisemitism. To have us come together with support from the entire nation is going to be a huge, historic moment."

More than 100,000 people are expected to attend the march.