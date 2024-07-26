Listeria outbreak in vegetables expands to more products across 18 states

SEPTA buys new rail cars for Market-Frankford Line, and more top stories | Digital Brief SEPTA buys new rail cars for Market-Frankford Line, and more top stories | Digital Brief 02:53

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A recall of bagged and bulk vegetables over listeria concerns has expanded to include more items across 18 affected states, an Ohio produce company and the Food and Drug Administration announced.

Wiers Farm of Willard, Ohio had at first recalled cucumbers sold at Walmart stores in some Midwestern states over concerns the vegetables may be contaminated with listeria monocytogenes.

Now, the recall has grown to include peppers, green beans, squash, greens, parsley and tomatillos packed between July 5 and July 12. A full list of the affected products and their barcodes can be found on the FDA's website.

Affected bagged and wrapped products were sold at Walmart stores in these states:

Connecticut

Delaware

Illinois

Indiana

Kentucky

Maryland

Michigan

New Jersey

New York

Ohio

Pennsylvania

Virginia

West Virginia

Other affected products were sold at Aldi stores in Kentucky, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania and West Virginia.

Wiers Farm is also recalling bulk vegetables distributed to Walmart, Save-a-Lot, Kroger, Shop 'n Save and other stories in the states listed above, as well as Maine, Missouri, North Carolina, Rhode Island and Tennessee. In some states, the recalled bulk products were only shipped to one of these grocery chains - check the list to see if where you shop could be affected.

The company says it has no reports of anyone becoming ill from the products.

Anyone who bought the products should discard them. Wiers Farm can be contacted at 419-933-2161 or customercare@wiersfarm.com.

A separate listeria outbreak in deli meats sickened nearly 30 people.