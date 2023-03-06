KDKA-TV launching Talk Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Avowing its ongoing commitment to providing local content to Pittsburgh viewers, KDKA-TV announces the launch of a new program called Talk Pittsburgh, premiering on March 20 at 3 p.m.

The non-traditional talk format, the first of its kind in Pittsburgh, will address the big three news stories – known as the known as "3 at 3" - that affect Pittsburghers every day.

"But it goes beyond just the who, what, when, where and why," Shawn Hoder, KDKA-TV News Director, said. "Our daily guests will include experts, analysts, and everyday Pittsburghers, who will break down the headlines to make it meaningful to the people living, working and raising families in our area."

Popular KDKA-TV news anchor and PTL co-host Heather Abraham will helm the show, combining decades of journalistic experience and hosting know-how, to create a unique news and information event for viewers.

"I am really excited," says Abraham. "Pittsburgh is home to me. I was born and raised here and am raising my kids here. I'm part of this community and I know how important it is to the people of Pittsburgh to talk about what's happening in our communities. That's going to be our daily focus."

The show is the result of necessity meeting opportunity.

"Based on the overwhelming popularity of shows like Pittsburgh Today Live and Fan N'ation, in addition to our award-winning news, Pittsburghers are telling us there is a need for local content," said Chris Cotugno, President and General Manager of KDKA-TV. "When Dr. Phil announced his retirement, and the end of his 3 o'clock show, we saw a chance to fill his time slot with something original."

"We're filling a void," says Hoder. "With a daytime talk show that Pittsburgh can call its very own."

Talk Pittsburgh's hour-long talk show format that will go beyond the news headlines to provide deep discussion about the days' big stories, but also information to enhance the lives of Pittsburghers. "These days, we are bombarded with information, but we never have time to really go below the surface," says Abraham. "Talk Pittsburgh allows us to take a breath, talk it through; not just shouting about the problems, but providing solutions ... and hope."

Upcoming guests include Pennsylvania Chief Justice Debra Todd, Gisele Barreto Fetterman, Pitt Director of Athletics Heather Lyke, Next Level Chef Kamahlai Stewart, and CEO of Fred Rogers Productions, Paul Siefken. Talk Pittsburgh premieres on March 20, airing daily thereafter, Monday through Friday, at 3 p.m.