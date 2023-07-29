James Harrison headlines Steelers Hall of Honor Class of 2023

LATROBE (KDKA) - A group of legends that once dawned the black and gold are going to be enshrined at Acrisure Stadium for years to come.

The team announced its Hall of Honor Class of 2023 this afternoon at Saint Vincent College with some help from our own Bob Pompeani as he and Art Rooney II made the new class official.

Joining the franchise's Hall of Honor this year are Aaron Smith, Gerry "Moon" Mullins, Ray Mansfield, and James Harrison.

Smith, the fourth-round 109th overall pick in 1999 spent his entire career with the Steelers as a defensive end. The two-time Super Bowl champion was a Pro Bowler in 2004 and recorded 453 tackles, 44 sacks, and an interception.

He was a key figure in the Steelers' Super Bowl championships in 2005 and 2008.

Gerry "Moon" Mullins was a four-time Super Bowl champion with the Steelers in the 1970s.

He was an offensive guard for the Steelers and along with another inductee this year, Ray Mansfield, he helped open holes for Steelers' running backs as the team would go on to win four championships in his career that lasted between 1971-1979.

Along with Mullins, center Ray Mansfield is also being inducted into the Hall of Honor.

Known as "The Ranger" he was initially drafted by the Eagles but traded to Pittsburgh after one season.

A position change and a few years later, he was a two-time Super Bowl champion and still holds the franchise record for games played with 182.

Sadly, Mansfield died in 1996 at age 55 when he collapsed during a hike through the Grand Canyon.

Lastly, rounding off this year's class is the man known as "Deebo."

James Harrison is often mentioned among the best linebackers to ever play in Pittsburgh and he will always be remembered for his play in Super Bowl XLIII when he intercepted Kurt Warner in the end zone and ran the ball back 100 yards for a Steelers touchdown.

The 2023 Steelers Hall of Honor class will be officially enshrined when the team takes on Jacksonville on October 29 at Acrisure Stadium.