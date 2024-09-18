How to protect yourself from digital fraud

How to protect your savings from digital fraud

How to protect your savings from digital fraud

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A private investigator shared tips on how to protect your savings from digital fraud.

Ralph Dahm is an online private eye who uses tools to try to track stolen money.

"We can follow that trail and identify the perpetrators of these crimes and bring them to justice, and affect the recovery in many cases for our victims," said Dahm, director of government and law enforcement relations at Lionsgate Network.

He often works with law enforcement to freeze the stolen money or recover it.

"We're partnered with police departments at the local level," Dahm said.

Social media, grandparent, romance and pig butchering scams are among the ones most used by scammers right now.

"Pig butchering is when the pig is fattened enough and they've gotten enough money from you, the slaughter begins and you're gone," Dahm said. "You lose all your money."

And if you've ever wondered where the scammers live or work, he said look overseas to state actors like North Korea and people in Myanmar.

"Myanmar has apartment complexes filled with young people who are under 'contract' to generate revenue from U.S. citizens on a daily basis," Dahm said. "If you don't steal X amount of dollars per day, you don't get to eat tonight."

These so-called scam factories are why Myanmar is now considered the global center for cyber scams.

How to protect yourself

If someone reaches out to you with an urgent problem, take a breath, hang up the phone and call them back.

Remember, do not do anything urgently or quickly. After all, scammers want you to move fast.

Finally, always Google the website of the company contacting you to make sure it's legit, and don't just click links sent to you.