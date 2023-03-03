Police investigating homicide in Eau Claire, Butler County
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — State police say they are investigating a homicide in Butler County.
Officials are in Eau Claire Borough on Thursday night investigating. State police said a man shot and killed his mother's boyfriend.
At this time, it is not clear if any charges will be filed.
Stay with KDKA-TV and KDKA.com for updates to this developing story as they become available.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.