Greensburg police looking for suspicious van caught on camera
GREENSBURG (KDKA) -- Greensburg police are asking for your help finding a van and identifying the person that was inside it.
Police say doorbell video was provided that appears to show a man inside the van talking to someone off camera and offering them candy and puppies before driving off.
The police department says they haven't received any reports of missing persons or other complaints.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police.
