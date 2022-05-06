Watch CBS News
Local News

Greensburg police looking for suspicious van caught on camera

/ CBS Pittsburgh

Greensburg Police searching for suspicious vehicle caught on camera
Greensburg Police searching for suspicious vehicle caught on camera 00:22

GREENSBURG (KDKA) -- Greensburg police are asking for your help finding a van and identifying the person that was inside it.

Police say doorbell video was provided that appears to show a man inside the van talking to someone off camera and offering them candy and puppies before driving off.

The police department says they haven't received any reports of missing persons or other complaints.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

First published on May 6, 2022 / 1:55 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.