"God was watching over me:" Millvale Police chief helps woman deliver baby in frantic call

Millvale Police chief called to help with baby delivery

MILLVALE (KDKA) - It was a call the Millvale police chief wasn't prepared for, but when he arrived, he delivered and left - calling two people, parents.

Millvale Police Chief Tim Komoroski usually doesn't end a normal shift posing next to a baby, but the other day he snapped a photo to memorialize the moment.

"It's not something I normally ever do," Komoroski said. "I didn't believe that she was going to be in labor."

The call came in just before 2 p.m. Tuesday for a 31-year-old woman, eight months pregnant, severely bleeding at a home on Howard Street.

Komoroski and another officer raced over.

"After some banging and listening and hearing screaming, we figured out where it was coming from and got in," Komoroski said.

The woman's boyfriend pointed to her on the bathroom floor.

"She said, 'I have a month left to get ready. This can't happen,'" Komoroski said.

He tried to comfort her as he told her medics were on the way, but there wasn't time to wait.

"You could see a little bit of a head crowning," Komoroski said.

Whether they liked it or not, this baby was coming.

"I got in position and helped her breathe, and told her to go ahead and push whenever she was ready," Komoroski said. "After a minute or so, she had a baby girl."

Eventually, EMS arrived and transported mom and baby to the hospital.

Both are doing well.

"You really don't know all that goes into it, and you know how amazing it is when you see this new life coming out and breathing its first breath," Komoroski said.

Before now, Komoroski only assisted medics on similar calls. This was a first, and he feels grateful it all worked out.

"There wasn't, you know, something that really would have been scary," Komoroski said. "God was watching over me. He made sure it was all good."

It's not the first time this happened to police in Millvale.

Komoroski said a few years back one of his officers delivered a baby on Mother's Day.