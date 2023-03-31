Get into the Swing of Golf Season at These Local Mercer County PA Courses

Mercer County is the perfect place for a golf getaway with old friends or new colleagues. You can experience pristine greens and magnificent scenery within just an hour and a half drive from Pittsburgh! For weekend warriors looking to hit the links, take part in unique attractions such as trails & historical sites while enjoying lodging options along your way – making Mercer County the ultimate destination for relaxation between rounds on some must-play holes.

Mercer County is a golfer's paradise with something for everyone — from beginner to experienced. With its low green fees and selection of courses, it is the ultimate golf destination in western Pennsylvania this season! Visitors come from near and far -- including eastern Ohio, southwestern New York and even Ontario, Canada - all eager to take on each course's unique playing experience featuring challenging holes that are set against stunning scenery. Come see what makes these courses so special today!

Mercer County has Golf Course for All Skill Levels to Enjoy

Spring Valley Golf & Lodge

Come experience the perfect balance of relaxation and challenge at Spring Valley Golf & Lodge! This family-owned public golf course boasts a picturesque 18-hole terrain that is sure to test even seasoned players, surrounded by Mercer County's natural beauty. From spring-fed ponds and tree lined fairways, to an ideal front nine for amateurs - everyone can enjoy their time on our well maintained greens whether you come alone or with up to 44 guests!

"Spring Valley is ready for a great 2023; people love to golf, and what better way to enjoy the outdoors than on a beautiful 18-hole golf course. There are many golf outings and events scheduled for this year, and our golf stay and play packages are filling up our lodging rooms fast" said Barbara Mills, one of the owners.

They have created a scenic getaway with something for everyone! Their recently renovated facilities include an all-inclusive entertainment zone, featuring the latest amenities including pool table, big screen TV and old school pinball. All located within their historic 1860s barn transformed into a clubhouse/bar and grill - perfect spot to kick back in style!

Spring Valley Golf & Lodge is located at 496 Bestwick Rd., Mercer, PA 16137. 866-507-1406

Tam O' Shanter

Tam O'Shanter of PA is an esteemed four-star golf course according to Golf Digest, featuring picturesque fairways surrounded by the majestic hills and valleys of Shenango Valley. Put your skills to the test with fast, bent-grass greens that will challenge even experienced players!

"We specialize in golf outings for businesses, corporations, and fundraisers. So, anybody that would be interested in a golf outing, we would be glad to accommodate them," said John Kerins, one of the course owners.

After you complete your round of golf, head over to the clubhouse patio for a breath-taking view of both 9th and 18th holes. Challenge yourself on 'Death Valley'—the 14th hole which boasts an intimidating gulch that can take any score from good too bad in no time!

Tam O'Shanter of PA is located at 2961 S Hermitage Rd. Hermitage PA 16148, 724-981-3552

The Oak Tree Golf Club

If you are looking for a golf course that offers the perfect combination of challenge and beauty, The Oak Tree Golf Club is your answer. Let us start with the 18th hole: 407 yards long as a par 4, this demanding shot requires an accurate tee-shot through two fairway bunkers before finishing over one of their four gorgeous lakes on approach—putting skills to the test! Plus, laid around these stunning waters are sixty large sand bunkers dotting its landscape and green rolling hills. We cannot promise it'll be easy but hey - beginners can have fun here too!

Oak Tree Golf Club is located at 48 State Line Road, West Middlesex, PA 16159. 724-528-9985.

Avalon at Buhl

Experience a timeless classic when you tee off on the Avalon at Buhl Golf Course! Public rates are available to non-members. With more than 100 years of history, this course has something to offer all players - from novice golfers tackling their first green to seasoned pros looking for an extra challenge. Enjoy fast greens and expertly guarded layouts perfect for sinking those birdies!

Spend a day with us and put your golf skills to the ultimate test on our 18th hole! It is surrounded by water, so prepare for an unforgettable round of play. Afterward, reward yourself at the clubhouse - were they offer drinks and dining options that make winning feel even better.

Avalon at Buhl is located at 1030 Forker Blvd. Hermitage, PA 16148. 724-704-8801

Grove City Country Club

Looking to experience golfing at its finest? Look no further than Grove City Country Club! Rated in the top 20 courses for Mercer County area, out of towners can make use of our "member for a day" program - offering full access to all that they have available; from challenging rounds on the course itself or relaxing swims around the pool, practice swings at range or meals enjoyed Grill Room style! Make sure not forget hotel packages are needed before enjoying everything Grove City Country Club has ready for you.

Grove City Country Club is located at 73 Grove City Road, Grove City, PA 16127. 724-748-4912

Pine Hills Golf Course

Pine Hills Golf Course is a real gem! Not only does it boast stunning and peaceful surroundings, but its reasonable rates make the experience even more inviting. Designed by Charles Loreno in 1969, this course offers 6013 yards of golfing goodness from longest tees - par 72 - that many experienced players love to take advantage of.

Pine Hills Country Club is located at 263 Leech Rd. Greenville, PA 16125, 724-588-8053

Pine Lakes Golf Club & Resort

Pine Lakes Golf Club & Resort, lauded by Golf Digest Magazine as one of the premier "Best Places to Play," promises a thrilling and memorable experience for golfers of all skill levels. Established in 1926 on 243 acres, this 4 ½ star 18-hole championship course offers not only an elite round but also boasts PGA approved practice facilities owned and managed since inception by J.V Ferrara - perfect for honing your game! Whether you're here to relax or sharpen up those skills even further with groups both large and small they've got it covered, book today Mid-April through Mid-October.

Pine Lakes Golf Club & Resort is located at 6233 West Liberty St. Hubbard, Ohio 44425, 330-534-9026

Yankee Run Golf Course

Yankee Run Golf Course is a 150-acre public course featuring lush, rolling terrain and a challenging game for golfers from novice to expert.

Since 1931, this 18-hole course has offered a family-friendly atmosphere and beautiful views of picturesque tree-lined fairways. Yankee Run has been named "Golf Course of the Year" by the Ohio Golf Course Owners Association, "Top 100 Must Play golf courses in Ohio" by Golf Styles Magazine, and also received 4-1/2 Star Rating by Golf Digest Magazine Places to Play, among other accolades.

They have a Club Room available for rent and a snack counter with beverages and food such as hamburgers, hot dogs, and boneless wings. Yankee Run also offers Stay and Play packages, working with a variety of local hotels such as the Holiday Inn Express and Suites of West Middlesex, Pa and the Park Inn Radisson in Sharon, Pa.

Yankee Run Golf Course is located at 7610 Warren Sharon Road Brookfield, Ohio 44403. 330-448-8096.

Buhl Farm Park Golf Course

Enjoy the great outdoors and test your skills with a round at Buhl Farm Park Golf Course, America's only free-to-access 9-hole golf course. Take in stunning views while navigating rolling greens across 2378 yards of challenges - all without breaking the bank! Tee off between 8am to sundown April through November for an unparalleled golf experience.

Buhl Farm Park Golf Course is located at 1290 Forker Blvd, Sharon, PA 16146

Willow Hills Golf Center, Inc.

Willow Hills Golf Center invites you to come out and tee off on their 9-hole course! Nestled in the beautiful Grove City Forest, this golfers' paradise offers breathtaking scenery for miles. Once your round is done, take a swing at some of our other attractions - there is something for everyone with their driving range and Adventure Putt Putt Course! Come experience what makes Willow Hill so special today.

Willow Hills Golf Center, Inc. is located at 109 George Jr Rd, Grove City, PA 16127

Unwind After Your Golf Game at Mercer County's Golf Package Hotels

Planning your golf getaway includes finding the perfect accommodations for yourself and your group. Check out the "Stay" category on VisitMercerCountyPA.com for diverse options.

Make your corporate or leisure event unforgettable! Mercer County has everything you need to ensure a luxurious and fun experience. Enjoy the challenging golf courses, delicious restaurants, trendy shopping destinations - not to mention all of the local breweries! Get ready for an incomparable adventure in Mercer County that is sure to make lasting memories.