Garbage truck slams into building in Adams Township
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A garbage truck has crashed into a building in Butler County.
Emergency crews were called out just before 5 a.m. on Friday to the scene along Mars Valencia Road in Adams Township.
Mars Valencia Road is currently closed at the intersection of Downieville Road.
It's unclear what caused the crash or if any injuries have been reported.
