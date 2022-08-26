Watch CBS News
Garbage truck slams into building in Adams Township

By Mike Darnay

/ CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A garbage truck has crashed into a building in Butler County.

Emergency crews were called out just before 5 a.m. on Friday to the scene along Mars Valencia Road in Adams Township.

img-4015.jpg
KDKA Photojournalist Brian Smithmyer

Mars Valencia Road is currently closed at the intersection of Downieville Road.

It's unclear what caused the crash or if any injuries have been reported.

First published on August 26, 2022 / 5:27 AM

