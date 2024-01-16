Heating issues affect part of Frazier High School

PERRYOPOLIS, Pa. (KDKA) -- There is a heating issue at Frazier High School. Parents said the temperature was below 60 degrees on Monday.

"I had two hoodies on, I'm a bigger guy, it was pretty unbearable," said Jake Vitez, who was at school on Monday. Class was in session on the holiday to make up for a missed day.

Photos sent to KDKA-TV show the temperatures in three classrooms. One room was at 56 degrees despite the thermostat being set at 85.

A parent with several children in the district told KDKA-TV's Mamie Bah her son and niece are in the high school.

"I got a text from my niece yesterday about the cold and that they were moved," she said. "It's concerning, it's quite cold. To not have heat in a school is concerning to me," she added.

KDKA-TV reached out to the district. Superintendent William Henderson wrote in an email, "Yesterday, there was an issue with our heating system that affected 5 classrooms in one wing of our high school building. Those classrooms were relocated to a different part of the building that was not affected. The issue was fixed this morning. At the January board meeting, the Board of Directors approved a high school boiler project that will replace our current heating system. The project is scheduled to begin this spring and be completed throughout the summer months."

School was canceled Tuesday due to the weather.