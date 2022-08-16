Flames rip through Cecil Township home
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A home in Cecil Township has been severely damaged by a fire.
According to Washington County dispatchers, the home along Swihart Road went up in flames just before 5:30 a.m. on Tuesday.
Significant damage to the home was visible.
It's unclear if anyone has been injured or what sparked the flames.
Stay with KDKA for more on this developing story.
