Watch CBS News
Local News

Flames rip through Cecil Township home

/ CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A home in Cecil Township has been severely damaged by a fire.

According to Washington County dispatchers, the home along Swihart Road went up in flames just before 5:30 a.m. on Tuesday.

image-from-ios.jpg
KDKA Photojournalist Scott Danka

Significant damage to the home was visible.

It's unclear if anyone has been injured or what sparked the flames.

Stay with KDKA for more on this developing story.

First published on August 16, 2022 / 7:12 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.