First responder reportedly dead after crash in Shadyside

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A first responder has reportedly died following a serious crash in Pittsburgh's Shadyside neighborhood.

The crash occurred just after 11 p.m. at the intersection of 5th Avenue and Morewood Avenue, involving a car and a Penn Hills EMS ambulance.

Pittsburgh Public Safety officials say the driver of the ambulance was in cardiac arrest when medics arrived at the scene. He was taken to a nearby hospital in life-threatening condition.

According to numerous EMS agencies, he has reportedly died.

The other occupant in the ambulance was taken to the hospital in stable condition and suffered head trauma, cuts to his face, and a possible concussion. There were no patients inside the ambulance at the time of the crash.

The driver of the car was also taken to the hospital in stable condition.

The cause of the crash is under investigation and the first responder who has reportedly died has yet to be identified.

