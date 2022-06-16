First Alert Weather: Temperatures remain high, evening severe storms possible

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - While a heat advisory has not been issued for today, temperatures will be every bit as dangerous as they were yesterday.

WEATHER LINKS:

Current Conditions | School Closings & Delays | Submit Your Weather Photos

In fact, you could argue that conditions today will be more dangerous than yesterday for people who don't have A/C due to their bodies not being able to adequately recover from yesterday's heat.

Overnight temperatures are in the mid-70s and we will quickly be back in the 80s by 10 and the 90s could arrive as soon as 1 this afternoon.

12-Hour Temperature Forecast, June 16, 2022 KDKA Weather Center

Heat exhaustion has a cumulative impact on the body. This means the longer the body isn't able to cool the harder it is for those who struggle with the heat. Please take it easy out there today.

Yesterday's high is recorded at 92 in Pittsburgh.

That's fairly rare air.

Since 2015, we've only seen nine days with highs above 92°. We have seen 11 days where we have hit 92 degrees.

The heat comes to an end later today as a cold front slides through the area. This occurs after 5 p.m. and it looks like the peak storm chance for Pittsburgh will occur during the 6 p.m. hour. While everything is going to be possible, large hail is of particular concern. Wind and tornado chances are also there. Please be weather aware as we wrap up the day as these storms will be a serious threat.

Severe Weather Outlook, June 16, 2022 KDKA Weather Center

Behind the storms comes cooler weather.

Friday will be pleasant and probably the best day to get out to the pool this weekend with highs in the low 80s. It's looking sunny. Saturday's highs may not get back to the 70s.

Sunday is looking pleasant with highs in the low 70s.

7 Day Forecast - June 16, 2022 KDKA Weather Center

Stay up to date with the KDKA Mobile App – which you can download here!