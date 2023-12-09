First Alert Weather: Rain turns to snow on Sunday

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Hope you enjoyed yesterday's weather because we're not going to see an exact repeat of it for a while. Today will be cloudy but feeling like with highs nearing 60°.

Clouds will increase throughout the day, but there could be showers in late afternoon or evening. If you have any outdoor plans this weekend, best to do them this afternoon!

Conditions throughout the day on Saturday KDKA Weather Center

Tomorrow is a First Alert Weather Day due to rain switching over to snow. A cold front will bring in widespread rain showers while it's daylight, but then switch over to snow showers later that night. Heavy rain is expected, and most areas could see between a quarter to half an inch of rain.

Temperatures will fall from the 50s in the morning to 40s/30s by the evening. With steady snow expected to follow suit that evening, this will make for wet and slushy travel after the sun goes down.

A reminder that if it rains right before it snows, roads cannot be pretreated properly since they can be washed away. So if possible, plan ahead to not travel late Sunday evening into Sunday night.

Scattered snow showers stick around into Monday due to the lake effect setup. We will see our snow add up starting Sunday night, not during the day. Snow should be done by the end of the day on Monday.

Conditions over the next five days KDKA Weather Center

In terms of snow totals from Sunday night to the end of the day Monday, we could see between 1-2" of snow. Laurel Highlands will be seeing the bulk of the snow where they could see at least a few inches.

That winter-like chill sticks around into next week with highs in the 30s and low 40s and skies clearing with several completely dry days.

7-day forecast: December 9, 2023 KDKA Weather Center

