First Alert Weather: High winds and snow showers expected throughout the day

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Today is still a First Alert Weather Day since those high winds and snow showers are lasting throughout the day.

Winds will still be potentially damaging, and wind advisories and high wind warnings continue for all of Western Pennsylvania through tonight. Loose limbs and objects are vulnerable as winds gust up to 60 mph. Power outages could occur, so plan on that by charging up those devices and having an emergency kit/plan just in case.

Temperatures will continue to fall through the 30s, but with the high winds, it will feel like the teens and 20s all day long with scattered morning rain switching to snow showers too. Most of the area could pick up to a couple of inches of fresh snow, while the higher elevations could see 2-6".

Keep in mind with the blowing snow, accumulation amounts will be tougher to measure. Tomorrow is still breezy but not nearly as windy as snow showers continue periodically throughout the day. Light accumulations could happen around Pittsburgh with a few additional inches possible in the higher elevations.

The Steelers are headed to Buffalo to compete in the AFC playoffs, and the game kicks off tomorrow at 1 p.m. If you're headed up there, the same storm system is affecting them too.

The game-time forecast is going to be very brutal with temperatures in the low 20s but with gusts up to 50 mph possible. That will likely mean wind chills around 0° and tougher playing conditions. Blowing snow will stick around during the game and could drop several inches!

So make sure you are extra prepared with plenty of layers and warmers if you're going to be in Buffalo this weekend!

That huge arctic blast will stick with us for a long time.

This means our highs will stay below freezing for over a week. Morning lows will bottom out in the teens, and Wednesday morning will be in the single digits. Wind chills will be in the single and negative each of those mornings.

The only hope for warmth will be the little sunshine we receive on select days. A few snow chances to watch out for come Tuesday and toward the end of the week.

Whatever snow that falls from now until the following Monday will not melt due to these cold temperatures.

