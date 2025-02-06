Crews battling fire at a building next door to a church in Reserve Township

Fire breaks out next to church

RESERVE TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) - Firefighters are currently on the scene attempting to get a handle on the flames tearing through a building next to a church.

The fire started at 8:30 and happened at the building next to the Church of Our Saviour on Chicago Street.

Fire crews could be seen pouring water on the roof and some have gone inside second-floor windows in an effort to battle fire from inside the building.

No injuries or entrapment have been reported as of 10 p.m. on Thursday.

We have the KDKA Drone Team on the scene and will bring you the latest updates as they come in.