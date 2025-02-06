Watch CBS News
Local News

Crews battling fire at a building next door to a church in Reserve Township

By Patrick Damp

/ CBS Pittsburgh

Fire breaks out next to church
Fire breaks out next to church 00:35

RESERVE TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) - Firefighters are currently on the scene attempting to get a handle on the flames tearing through a building next to a church. 

The fire started at 8:30 and happened at the building next to the Church of Our Saviour on Chicago Street. 

Fire crews could be seen pouring water on the roof and some have gone inside second-floor windows in an effort to battle fire from inside the building. 

No injuries or entrapment have been reported as of 10 p.m. on Thursday. 

We have the KDKA Drone Team on the scene and will bring you the latest updates as they come in.

Patrick Damp

Patrick Damp is a web producer for CBS Pittsburgh. A Pittsburgh native who grew up watching KDKA-TV, Patrick studied journalism at Indiana University of Pennsylvania. After half a decade in sports communication, Patrick decided to pursue his dream of working in journalism in his hometown and joined the CBS Pittsburgh team in 2019.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.