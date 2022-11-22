Watch CBS News
Local News

1 dead in Wilkinsburg shooting

/ CBS Pittsburgh

1 dead in Wilkinsburg shooting
1 dead in Wilkinsburg shooting 00:17

WILKINSBURG, Pa. (KDKA) — One person is dead after a shooting in Wilkinsburg.

A 40-year-old man was shot and killed on the porch of a home Monday on Pit Street. Detectives say 18 to 20 shots were fired, and the victim was shot several times.

A woman and several children were inside the house when the victim was gunned down.

Police and EMS were called to the area around 4:45 p.m. No one is in custody at this time, police said, but officials believe there was more than one shooter.

First published on November 21, 2022 / 6:43 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.