1 dead in Wilkinsburg shooting

WILKINSBURG, Pa. (KDKA) — One person is dead after a shooting in Wilkinsburg.

40-year-old male found shot to death on the porch of a home on Pit Street in Wilkinsburg.

Allegheny County Homicide says he was hit multiple times.

A 40-year-old man was shot and killed on the porch of a home Monday on Pit Street. Detectives say 18 to 20 shots were fired, and the victim was shot several times.

A woman and several children were inside the house when the victim was gunned down.

Police and EMS were called to the area around 4:45 p.m. No one is in custody at this time, police said, but officials believe there was more than one shooter.