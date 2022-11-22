1 dead in Wilkinsburg shooting
WILKINSBURG, Pa. (KDKA) — One person is dead after a shooting in Wilkinsburg.
A 40-year-old man was shot and killed on the porch of a home Monday on Pit Street. Detectives say 18 to 20 shots were fired, and the victim was shot several times.
A woman and several children were inside the house when the victim was gunned down.
Police and EMS were called to the area around 4:45 p.m. No one is in custody at this time, police said, but officials believe there was more than one shooter.
