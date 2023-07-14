Evening storms knock down trees, cause damage as severe weather moves through Western Pa.

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- As severe weather moved through Western Pa. on Thursday evening, damage was left behind with some people feeling the wrath of the storms.

It was a frightening few moments for concertgoers at Stage AE, as people were forced to run for cover when rain, lightning, and high winds swept through during Illenium's show.

Concertgoers in Pittsburgh ran for cover as severe weather hit the area on July 13, 2023.. Provided

The concert was suspended, but did continue.

The storm didn't last long, but between 8 p.m. and 9 p.m., strong winds ripped through the area, bringing down trees and power lines, knocking out power to many in the area.

Along Liberty Avenue, booths for the Pittsburgh Black Music Festival suffered damage with crews out cleaning up ahead of today's second day of festivities.

KDKA Meteorologist Falicia Woody

In Bloomfield near West Penn Hospital, two big trees fell at the corner of Gross Street and Friendship Avenue, damaging two cars and a minivan, with one of those cars completely caved in.

The owner of one of those vehicles says it could've been much worse.

"It looked like a wind funnel coming down Gross Street," said Stanley Zoufalak, "I just heard a crazy noise and looked out the window and saw at least this tree come down. And it look like it got taken in the wind, you could see it flying. And luckily my wife was coming home and she was in the car, right in front, like maybe feet away of getting smashed. It was really terrifying. Thankfully no one got hurt."

KDKA Photojournalist Bryce Lutz

In Plum Borough, a viewer says that trees fell down in his backyard with branches left sitting on top of the chairs on his back porch.

Cleanup from the storm damage is expected to be underway throughout the day.