4-year-old girl critically injured after Elizabeth Township home catches fire overnight

A young girl was critically injured when a home in Elizabeth Township caught fire overnight.

The house along Parkview Street in the Blythedale area of the township caught fire around 12:30 a.m. on Monday.

Elizabeth Township Fire Chief Adam Janosko said one of the department's assistant chiefs lives nearby and was quickly at the scene and confirmed that there was at least one person trapped in the home.

A 4-year-old girl was found inside one of the home's bedroom and was taken to Jefferson Hospital in critical condition by medics.

A 19-year-old woman who had been unaccounted for was later located at a neighboring home.

Janosko said access to the home was "pretty difficult" due to hoarding conditions.

The cause and origin of the fire is under investigation by the Allegheny County Fire Marshal's Office.