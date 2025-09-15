Watch CBS News
4-year-old girl critically injured after Elizabeth Township home catches fire overnight

By
Mike Darnay
Digital Producer, CBS Pittsburgh
Mike Darnay is a digital producer and photojournalist at CBS Pittsburgh. Mike has also written and produced content for Vox Media and the Mon Valley Independent. He often covers overnight breaking news, the Pittsburgh Steelers and high school sports.
Mike Darnay

/ CBS Pittsburgh

A young girl was critically injured when a home in Elizabeth Township caught fire overnight. 

The house along Parkview Street in the Blythedale area of the township caught fire around 12:30 a.m. on Monday.

Elizabeth Township Fire Chief Adam Janosko said one of the department's assistant chiefs lives nearby and was quickly at the scene and confirmed that there was at least one person trapped in the home.

A 4-year-old girl was found inside one of the home's bedroom and was taken to Jefferson Hospital in critical condition by medics. 

A 4-year-old girl was critically injured when a house along Parkview Street in Elizabeth Township caught fire early Monday morning. KDKA Photojournalist Dan Vojtko

A 19-year-old woman who had been unaccounted for was later located at a neighboring home. 

Janosko said access to the home was "pretty difficult" due to hoarding conditions. 

The cause and origin of the fire is under investigation by the Allegheny County Fire Marshal's Office. 

