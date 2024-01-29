Rifle-wielding man shot by state police in East Huntington Township; state police investigating

EAST HUNTINGTON TOWNSHIP (KDKA) -- A man is in the hospital after an officer-involved shooting Sunday night in Westmoreland County, state police said.

State police were called to Cedar Drive in East Huntington Township just after 9:30 p.m. over reports of gunshots and a damaged window at a home.

While searching the area, state police said troopers spotted a man armed with an assault rifle.

The troopers ordered him to drop the rifle, but the man fired shots and state police returned fire, state police said. The man was hit in the upper body.

He is being treated at a local hospital, state police said.

One neighbor said law enforcement officers have been called to the area before.

"Constantly," Gregg Thompson, a neighbor, said. "State police have been down there several times. I can't stress enough that it's going to be quiet without him in the area for a good while."

No other injuries were reported.

State police continue to investigate the incident. They are releasing details at a news conference Monday afternoon.

