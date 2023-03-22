Student shot 2 faculty members at East High School

Watch Live Coverage Here

A student shot two faculty members at East High School on Wednesday morning. Police officers rushed to the school at 9:50 a.m. Wednesday on reports of the threat which triggered a lockdown.

Denver police tweeted that "two adult victims were located and transported to area hospitals. It is believed the suspect is no longer on scene."

Denver Public Schools confirmed that the two victims are described as school administrators, both adult males. One was listed in stable condition, one is in critical and in surgery at 11 a.m. Wednesday.

The student is known to school staff and police and had agreed to a safety plan to be patted down daily before entering school.

"As part of a safety plan they were undergoing a search, as part of that search a weapon was retrieved, a handgun was retrieved, and several shots were fired, striking those two individuals, that individual then fled the school and we do know who that individual is and a search is underway to try to locate that particular individual," said Denver Police Chief Ron Thomas.

East High School will not have classes for the rest of the week. DPS begins spring break on Friday afternoon. There will be two armed officers posted at the school for the rest of the year.

ALERT: #DPD is responding to a shooting at East High School. Unknown number of victims at this time. Investigators are working to gather information, expect large police presence in the area. Updates will be posted to this thread as they are made available. #Denver pic.twitter.com/YkosOOOjmS — Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) March 22, 2023

Denver Mayor Michael Hancock said that Denver Fire Department crews were already at the school for an unrelated medical call when the shooting happened. That's why the medical response to the call was so quick.

There is a large police presence at the school, which is located at 1600 City Park Esplanade in downtown Denver near City Park. The school has more than 2,500 students enrolled for the 2022-2023 school year.

UPDATE: EAST HS

We will be doing a controlled release once DPD allows. Parents can pick up their children @ 17th & Esplanade. Students who drove will be escorted to their cars in the parking lot & can leave. Students who ride the bus will be held until their bus arrives. — Denver Public Schools (@DPSNewsNow) March 22, 2023

The school confirmed that they are working on a controlled release for students once the Denver Police Department gives the green light. Parents can pick up their children at 17th and Esplanade.

The reunification point at 17th and Esplanade near East High School. CBS

Students who drove to school will be escorted to their car and are free to go. Students who ride the bus will be held until their bus arrives. DPS tweeted "We are working with RTD to increase the number of buses on the 15 line to help students get home."

The CBS News Colorado helicopter flew over the school which showed dozens of police vehicles, including a Denver Police Incident Command van, parked outside the school and surrounding every entrance to the campus.

An ambulance crew was seen wheeling a stretcher into the school at the front doors at 10:43 a.m. That was apparently for a student who needed medical attention not related to the shooting.

UPDATE: At this time, two adult victims have been located and transported to area hospitals. It is believed the suspect is no longer on scene, and investigators are working to develop additional info. #Denver — Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) March 22, 2023

The school initially confirmed there was a threat to the building and the public was urged to stay away from the area. The surrounding roads impacted include 17th Avenue, Josephine Street, Colfax Avenue, 16th Avenue and Detroit Street.

Denver Public Schools released this statement, "We are working with the Denver Police Department to ensure the safety and security of our students. Additional communications will be shared with students and families as we know more. We cannot provide further comments at this time."

Safety in Colorado schools is a topic of great concern especially at East High School since 16-year-old Luis Garcia was shot near Denver East High School and died weeks after the shooting.

According to Denver Public Schools, 10 guns have been confiscated from students in Denver schools between the start of the school year and February.

In September 2022, a threat forced all students and staff to evacuate. That threat was eventually determined to be unfounded.

