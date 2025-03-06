Bus driver, 2 students injured in a school bus crash in Butler County

On Thursday Morning, a school bus crash occurred in Butler County.

According to the Adams Township police chief, the driver and two students were injured and taken to the hospital. There were 30-40 students on board.

"All students, who were on the bus at the time of the accident, were evaluated by emergency medical personnel and their parents/guardians have been contacted directly, said the Mars Area School District superintendent in a public statement.

In a letter addressed to parents, the district said students who showed no sign of injury and were determined by EMS to not be injured were placed on another bus and went to school.

The bus company that serves the district is AJ Myers and Sons.

KDKA-TV reached out to the bus company but they had no comment.

The district said throughout the day Monday they will have social workers at the school for anyone who wants to talk.

The crash remains under investigation.