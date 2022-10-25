Urban Pathways charter school window hit by bullet; no one injured

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A bullet went through a window at Urban Pathways charter school after shots were fired in downtown Pittsburgh.

No one was hit after the gunfire on Penn Avenue Tuesday afternoon.

Urban Pathways and CAPA High School were both put on lockdown but are in the process of lifting that and allowing the students to go home.

A bullet went through a window at Urban Pathways charter school after shots were fired on Penn Avenue in downtown Pittsburgh on Oct. 25, 2022. (Photo: KDKA)

There's no word on if anyone is in custody, but KDKA has a crew at the scene gathering details.

