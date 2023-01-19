Shooting in downtown Pittsburgh leaves 1 in critical condition

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A person is in critical condition after a shooting in downtown Pittsburgh on Thursday afternoon.

Pittsburgh Public Safety said a victim was taken to the hospital after a shooting at Liberty Avenue and Seventh Street.

Police shut down a stretch of Liberty Avenue from Wood Street to Seventh Avenue while they investigate.

Police have Liberty Avenue closed from Wood to 7th in downtown. We are working to learn more from investigators. @KDKA pic.twitter.com/vAoFwUMxMc — Chris Hoffman (@NewsmanChris) January 19, 2023

There's been no word on any possible suspects or arrests.

Police have not yet said what led to the shooting, but said a public information officer is on scene.

Stay with KDKA-TV and KDKA.com for updates to this developing story as they become available.