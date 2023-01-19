Watch CBS News
Shooting in downtown Pittsburgh leaves 1 in critical condition

/ CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A person is in critical condition after a shooting in downtown Pittsburgh on Thursday afternoon.  

Pittsburgh Public Safety said a victim was taken to the hospital after a shooting at Liberty Avenue and Seventh Street. 

Police shut down a stretch of Liberty Avenue from Wood Street to Seventh Avenue while they investigate.

There's been no word on any possible suspects or arrests. 

Police have not yet said what led to the shooting, but said a public information officer is on scene. 

Stay with KDKA-TV and KDKA.com for updates to this developing story as they become available.

First published on January 19, 2023 / 2:51 PM

