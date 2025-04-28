Runaway dog missing for 529 days finally captured on island teeming with kangaroos, koalas and penguins

A runaway dog named Valerie has been captured after a 529-day adventure, transfixing Australia as she roamed an island teeming with kangaroos, possums, koala bears and penguins.

The miniature dachshund had eluded searchers on Kangaroo Island since November 2023, only rarely appearing in fuzzy glimpses caught by night-time cameras that showed her pink collar.

"Valerie has been safely rescued and is alive and well," the wildlife group that spent months tracking the wily canine on the southern Australian island said late Friday.

A lost miniature dachshund named Valerie has finally been found and captured after 529 days. pic.twitter.com/oxPkPYVGux — CBS Evening News (@CBSEveningNews) April 28, 2025

"We are absolutely thrilled and deeply relieved that Valerie is finally safe and able to begin her transition back to her loving parents," Kangala Wildlife Rescue posted on social media, along with a brief video clip of the pooch.

Valerie made her escape during a camping trip with owners Georgia Gardner and her partner Josh Fishlock, dashing out of a pen and into the bush.

Her owners gave up after days of searching on the island, which spans more than 4,400 square kilometres (1,700 square miles) of farms, nature reserves and craggy cliffs.

The missing mutt was not seen for more than a year, with many holding out little hope for her survival.

Then, video surveillance and locals began spotting her, and volunteers launched a patient hunt for the hound, which seemed to flee from people and cars.

"Valerie seems impossible to trap," wildlife rescuers posted on social media last month.

Investing more than 1,000 hours, volunteer searchers drove more than 3,100 miles and deployed cameras, traps and lures.

"This rescue was a true testament to the dedication and perseverance of our team, the unwavering support of the community, and the power of collaboration," Kangala Wildlife Rescue wrote. "There were many challenging moments over the past month, and we are incredibly grateful to everyone who played a part in bringing Valerie home."

Valerie was captured after a 529 days on Kanagroo Island in Australia. Kangala Wildlife Rescue

Regular online updates gave hope they were gradually closing in.

Snatches of black-and-white video showed Valerie regularly visiting a trap site, set up with a dog crate, blankets and toys — though the facilities also attracted possums.

"Incredibly grateful"

Finally, she was lured into the crate by the scent from torn-up strips of a shirt worn by her owner Georgia, Kangala directors Jared and Lisa Karran said in a video update.

"She was rummaging around, finding little food stashes all over the place. Then she went right to the back corner, which is where we wanted her," said Jared Karran.

"I pressed the button and, thankfully, it all worked perfectly: the remote dropped the door and that was all secured."

As the four-legged escape artist became used to her new surroundings, Lisa Karran got in the crate to be with her.

But she entered from the top to avoid opening a side door.

"No way we were letting that sausage dog run away on us again," Jared said.

On her return to civilization, Valerie was treated to dog food and her favorite, roast chicken.

Sizing up the adventurer, Jared said she was surprisingly small.

"I think that she looks quite big on the camera. When I saw her in real life, she is tiny. She's got, like, an inch clearance under her belly, tiny little legs."

Despite their modest dimensions, dachshunds are "game for anything," according to the American Kennel Club.

"Bred to be an independent hunter of dangerous prey, they can be brave to the point of rashness, and a bit stubborn," it says.

Valerie's owner Gardner said in a social media post that she was "incredibly grateful" to the volunteers who helped find her dog.

"For anyone who's ever lost a pet, your feelings are valid and never give up hope."