Pennsylvania man accused of murdering roommate, scattering body parts in 3 locations

SLATINGTON, Pa. (CBS) — A Pennsylvania man was arrested after state police said they found his roommate's body scattered in three locations, including a trail, a cemetery and a quarry.

Police said 37-year-old David Hittinger's dismembered body was discovered in Slatington, just 15 miles north of Allentown, Pennsylvania.

The concern for Hittinger began Monday when a friend called state police.

"It was unusual that they had not heard from him in that period of time, [they] expected to hear from him." Lehigh County District Attorney Gavin Holihan said. "It was his birthday."

That call led to a search the following day of 33-year-old Joshua Moser's home, where investigators said Hittinger recently moved in as a roommate.

"As a result of that search warrant," Holihan said. "Blood, hair, and other evidence were found in the basement of that home."

Holihan said, on Wednesday, investigators found more evidence in the home.

"Items that were recovered included a saw, a boxcutter, more evidence of blood, including bloody clothing," Holihan said.

Authorities found Moser in Monroe County where he was taken into custody on a parole violation. He pleaded guilty in a fatal DUI crash in 2016.

"Later that evening, the discovery was made at the Fairview Cemetery in Slatington," Holihan said. "That discovery was physical evidence. That physical evidence included body parts, dismembered body parts of David Hittinger."

The criminal complaint says Moser has admitted to the crime. Investigators did not release a motive.