Crews repairing Swinburn Bridge

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Crews will be performing $230,000 worth of repairs on the Swinburne Bridge in the coming weeks.

The city said starting Monday, drivers should be prepared for closures during non-peak hours between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. Lane restrictions will also create short-term traffic delays. The work is expected to take four weeks.

The city said the current repairs are needed to keep the bridge open to the public while a separate full replacement bridge project is moving forward.

Crews will replace the deck joint seals and restore the southern concrete abutment. The city said temporary fixes were made on the abutment last October and this project will complete the work.

The bridge deck work is part of a larger open contract for the replacement of joint seals on more than a dozen bridges across the city, which will cost nearly $700,000.

The Swinburne Bridge weaves beneath I-376 and over Saline Street, linking Four Mile Run, South Oakland, Greenfield, Hazelwood and Downtown neighborhoods.