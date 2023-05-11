Crews pull body from Ohio River in Ohio Township
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Crews pulled a body from the Ohio River in Ohio Township on Wednesday.
Officials said the body was pulled from the river near the shoreline of Neville Chemical Company. Crews responded to the scene around 2 p.m.
Allegheny County police said the man's body was transported to the medical examiner's office for identification and cause and manner of death.
Police are investigating.
