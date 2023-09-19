Crews called to battle fire in Clairton
CLAIRTON, Pa. (KDKA) - Fire crews are responding to a fire in Clairton.
Firefighters were called just after 11 a.m. Tuesday to a two-alarm commercial structure fire along the 840 block of Gill Hall Road in Clairton.
Heavy smoke could be seen billowing from the building as crews worked to contain the blaze as of 11:30 a.m.
