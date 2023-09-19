Crews called to battle fire in Clairton

CLAIRTON, Pa. (KDKA) - Fire crews are responding to a fire in Clairton.

Firefighters were called just after 11 a.m. Tuesday to a two-alarm commercial structure fire along the 840 block of Gill Hall Road in Clairton.

KDKA / SkyEye2

Heavy smoke could be seen billowing from the building as crews worked to contain the blaze as of 11:30 a.m.

