Crews called to battle fire in Clairton

CLAIRTON, Pa. (KDKA) - Fire crews are responding to a fire in Clairton.

Firefighters were called just after 11 a.m. Tuesday to a two-alarm commercial structure fire along the 840 block of Gill Hall Road in Clairton. 

jefferson-borough-gill-hall-rd-fire.png
KDKA / SkyEye2

Heavy smoke could be seen billowing from the building as crews worked to contain the blaze as of 11:30 a.m.

First published on September 19, 2023 / 11:38 AM

