Credit card skimmer found at dollar stores in Wilkins Township

In Wilkins Township, a credit card skimmer was discovered at a place meant to save shoppers money.

Employees told KDKA-TV a false keypad was removed from a point-of-sale machine inside the Dollar Tree on William Penn Highway.

A photo also shows the skimmer inside the Family Dollar next door. People who work at both locations say it was found at the Dollar Tree on Friday morning.

"I think it's horrible in these times; the economy is bad, people are struggling, and then you're stealing from them," said customer Clifford Howard. "I just pay cash."

That's because a month ago, Howard was scammed, and his bank information was stolen.

"Matter of fact, I pay in cash everywhere. I'm just playing it safe." Howard continued. "Some places don't take cash anymore, so what I do is I tap and when it says to enter your PIN, I hit decline."

It's unclear when the skimmer was attached, who committed the act, and how much of the customers' information may have been compromised.

"Could be an inside job, could be they don't know what's going on, but today's world," said Richard Granger.

Store employees say the matter is under investigation by corporate. Customers want whoever did this to be held accountable.

"I hope you end up in jail," said Granger.

"I hope you get caught," Howard added.