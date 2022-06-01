Watch CBS News
Cranberry Township residents asked to avoid using water for 'non-essential purposes'

CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP (KDKA) - Heads up, Cranberry Township residents, the township is asking you to avoid using water for "non-essential purposes" until further notice.

Township officials have said there is a system issue with the West View Water Authority Baden Treatment Plant.

For those who have discolored water, officials have said to let the water run until it is clear.

The water still meets quality standards and is safe to use.

