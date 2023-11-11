Crafton Borough Police Department searching for missing and endangered 16-year-old, Mikah Morrison

CRAFTON (KDKA) - The Crafton Borough Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding a missing 16-year-old boy.

According to police, 16-year-old Mikah Morrison left his home on Thursday night around 8 p.m. and left a note for his parents saying he was going out.

Picture of Mikah Morrison provided by Crafton Borough Police. Crafton Borough Police/Facebook

He did not return.

Morrison and his family live on Hawthorne Avenue in Crafton and he suffers from mental health issues that require daily medication.

He was last seen wearing ripped blue jeans, a black and white coat, black and white shoes, black glasses, and a black beanie with red and white lettering.

Morrison is 5'10" and weighs 155 pounds. He does not have a cell phone and cannot be reached.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Crafton Borough Police Department at 412-921-2016.

