2 million Cosori air fryers recalled over reports of burns, property damage

Popular kitchen appliances brand Cosori is recalling two million air-fryers after receiving 205 reports of the air fryers catching fire, burning, melting, overheating and smoking. Resulting injuries included superficial burn injuries as well as property damage.

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission announced the recall Thursday, urging consumers to immediately stop using the products, which have a wire connection that is prone to overheating, raising concerns the fryers could catch fire and burn or otherwise injure consumers.

"After a thorough investigation, we determined that in extremely rare circumstances, the closed-end crimp connectors within the recalled air fryers — which are responsible for establishing electrical connections between certain wires — can overheat, posing fire and burn hazards," Cosori said in a statement on its website.

Cosori sold roughly two million air-fryer units in varying models and sizes in the U.S., plus an additional 270,000 units of the potentially dangerous products in Canada and Mexico.

The air fryers were sold at retailers including Amazon.com, Best Buy, Home Depot and Target from June 2018 through December 2022, with prices ranging from $70 to $130.

This recall covers Cosori air fryers with model numbers CP158-AF, CP158-AF-R19, CP158-AF-RXW, CP158-AF-RXR, CAF-P581-BUSR, CAF-P581-AUSR, CAF-P581-RUSR, CP137-AF, CP137-AF-RXB, CP137-AF-RXR, CP137-AF-RXW, CS158-AF, CS158-AF-RXB, CS158-AF-R19, CAF-P581S-BUSR, CAF-P581S-RUSR, CAF-P581S-AUSR, CO137-AF, CO158-AF, CO158-AF-RXB, CP258-AF.

Affected consumers are entitled to a replacement air fryer or other type of Cosori product when they register at recall.cosori.com.