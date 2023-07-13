Watch CBS News
Local News

Construction worker injured at Pine-Richland High School, condition unknown

By Ross Guidotti

/ CBS Pittsburgh

CBS News Live
CBS News Pittsburgh Live

GIBSONIA, Pa. (KDKA) -- A construction worker is in the hospital after an accident on a construction site at Pine-Richland High School. 

Thursday morning, according to information provided by the Pine-Richland School District, an accident occurred with one of the workers this morning at the high school. 

Both police and medics were called to the scene and the worker was sent to the hospital. 

Their condition is not known at this time. 

Ross Guidotti
Ross Guidotti - KDKA

Ross Guidotti, a Pittsburgh native and Point Park graduate , joined KDKA in 2001 as a general assignment reporter.

First published on July 13, 2023 / 12:46 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.