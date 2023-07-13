Construction worker injured at Pine-Richland High School, condition unknown
GIBSONIA, Pa. (KDKA) -- A construction worker is in the hospital after an accident on a construction site at Pine-Richland High School.
Thursday morning, according to information provided by the Pine-Richland School District, an accident occurred with one of the workers this morning at the high school.
Both police and medics were called to the scene and the worker was sent to the hospital.
Their condition is not known at this time.
