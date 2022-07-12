Police: Columbian nationals spend thousands with credit cards stolen at South Hills Village mall

BETHEL PARK, Pa. (KDKA) - Four Columbian nationals are accused of snatching wallets and purses at the South Hills Village mall and using the stolen credit cards to make thousands of dollars in fraudulent purchases.

Bethel Park police said the group is suspected of traveling from New York and working together to commit theft and fraud in the area.

Police said a security camera captured the moment one victim's wallet was taken from her purse, and a short time after investigators got an alert out to other departments, Ross Township police stopped the suspects' car.

Investigators said the group had wigs, hats and extra clothes in a bag, and the three women had handbags with hidden linings to conceal and defeat anti-theft devices.

Luz Ahida Hernandez Capera, Ana Milena Medina Cruz, Milena Gomez Rodriguez and Luis Eduardo Torres Hernandez were arrested and taken to the Allegheny County Jail. They're facing several charges, including theft, access device fraud and criminal conspiracy.

Police reminded residents to always guard their purses and valuables.