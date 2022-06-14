Christina Korbe: Woman who shot, killed FBI agent in 2008 expected to leave prison Tuesday

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A woman convicted in the shooting death of an FBI agent at her home in Indiana Township is expected to be released from prison Tuesday.

Christina Korbe has been serving a 15-year sentence for the killing of an FBI agent during a drug raid at her home in 2008.

Agents were trying to arrest her husband who was wanted on drug charges.

A shot fired from the second floor down the dark stairwell struck agent Samuel Hicks, despite his bulletproof vest. Korbe said she thought someone was breaking into her home, and fired in self-defense.

Hicks died at a hospital.

Korbe pleaded guilty in 2011 to voluntary manslaughter and a firearms charge. Prosecutors dropped charges of murder of a federal officer, drug-trafficking conspiracy and weapons counts.