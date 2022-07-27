5-year-old child riding bike hit by vehicle in Hazelwood

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A 5-year-old child riding a bike was hit by the driver of a vehicle in Hazelwood on Tuesday.

A child was hit by the driver of a vehicle on July 26, 2022 in Hazelwood. (Photo Credit: KDKA)

First responders were called to the scene around 8:30 p.m. on the 700 block of Johnston Avenue. The child was taken to a local hospital in critical condition, Pittsburgh Public Safety said.

Police provided life-saving measures to the child until EMS arrived, according to officials.

The driver remained at the scene.