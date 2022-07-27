5-year-old child riding bike hit by vehicle in Hazelwood
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A 5-year-old child riding a bike was hit by the driver of a vehicle in Hazelwood on Tuesday.
First responders were called to the scene around 8:30 p.m. on the 700 block of Johnston Avenue. The child was taken to a local hospital in critical condition, Pittsburgh Public Safety said.
Police provided life-saving measures to the child until EMS arrived, according to officials.
The driver remained at the scene.
