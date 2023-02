PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A pedestrian was hit by a car in Pittsburgh's Point Breeze neighborhood.

The crash happened at the intersection of Beechwood Boulevard and Wilkins Avenue.

Dispatchers confirmed the call came in shortly after 3 p.m. on Thursday.

A child was hit at the intersection of Beechwood Boulevard and Wilkins Avenue in Pittsburgh's Point Breeze neighborhood on Feb. 9, 2023. (Photo: KDKA)

Note: A previous version of this story said a child had been hit. This is not correct.