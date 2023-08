Charges pending after shots fired in Kennedy Township

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Charges are pending after shots were fired on Monday in Kennedy Township.

Police say a woman showed up at a home along Julia Lane and fired nine rounds from a handgun into the street.

No one was injured and a neighbor restrained the woman.

It's unclear what specific charges she will be facing.