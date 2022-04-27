Watch CBS News

Man accused of stealing car from outside convenience store in Butler County

By Michael Guise

/ CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Police are looking to identify a man who they said stole a car from outside a convenience store in Butler County.

The Center Township Police Department said the man stole the car from the Sunoco gas station on Pleasant Drive last Friday. 

Police said the man asked people for money inside the store before leaving in the victim's car.  Police said the man, who was wearing dark clothes with a red backpack, is "armed and dangerous."

The Center Twp Police Department is seeking any information regarding the identity of this suspect. On 4-22-2022 a tall...

Posted by Center Twp. Police Dept. on Tuesday, April 26, 2022

First published on April 26, 2022 / 9:13 PM

