2 accused of car beak-ins in Bethel Park arrested

BETHEL PARK, Pa. (KDKA) — Police arrested two men in connection with several overnight car break-ins and thefts.

Bethel Park police arrested 19-year-old Devin Fowler and 18-year-old Blake Buchanan in connection with several break-ins on Greenwald Road in the Oakhurst neighborhood.

Officials said they were tipped off shortly before 2 a.m. on Tuesday by a homeowner with a Ring Doorbell who saw two people prowling the street for unlocked cars. While patrolling the area, police said they found an unoccupied car in Bethel Cemetery.

Police said they staked out the car and within 15 minutes they spotted a person dressed in black, later identified as Fowler, headed toward the car.

"They intercepted this person, they detained him and it was determined this one one of the same individuals on the Ring Doorbell video," Bethel Park Police Chief Timothy O'Connor said. "He was taken into custody. He is charged with theft, theft charges conspiracy, prowling at night and was in possession of an offensive weapon, brass knuckles."

O'Connor said police later located Buchanan and he is in custody.